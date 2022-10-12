Training at family-owned academy, shooter Yashasvi ready to hit 'Bulls Eye' at Asian Shot Gun Championship

A few are born with privileges but how one uses them, is important.

Manoj Joshi knew it well. He built a shooting academy in their locality in Chandak town in Pithoragarh district with a dream : to see his daughter wear those gorgeous ear muffs with an India flag inscribed on it and Yashasvi Joshi hasn't disappointed her father.

She will be a part of the 36-strong India contingent that will take part in the Asian Shot Gun Championship from November 9-21 in South Korea's Daegu.

Yashasvi will be shooting in the Youth Women's 10m air pistol category but her maiden international stint will certainly help her with seasoned shooters like Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan also a part of the extended contingent.

Yashasvi was selected in the national team after performing well at the trials at Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi on Monday. ''It is a result of her hard work and commitment towards the game,'' Yashaswi's father and coach Manoj told PTI.

Manoj himself is a passionate shooter and a state champion in the past. He opened an academy to realise his dream of making an international shooter out of her daughter.

''After participating in the 10m and 25m air pistol categories from 2013 to 2017 at state and national level, I started a shooting academy named the 'Bull's Eye' near our home at Chandak in Pithoragarh district,'' an elated Joshi told PTI. His daughter's selection for the national shooting team is not just a recognition of the 17-year-old shooter's talent but also his persistent efforts to hone her skills at the game. ''Yashasvi started shooting from the age of 11. She has won several awards under junior and youth categories at the state level and won a bronze medal at the National level in the same categories,'' said the proud father. She may have inherited the passion for the game from her father but always showed tremendous work ethic and willingness to learn the new tricks in the trade.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Yashasvi on her selection for the national shooting team for the Asian event and hoped she brings glory to the state and the country. Manoj informed that the shooting academy runs on private funding.

''We have trained over 13 youths since we started off. All of them have participated at state and national level competitions. Three of them are state level medallists, but we did not receive any help or financial assistance from any government or organisation and did it all with our limited means only, '' he said.

