President Murmu gets all women guard of honour by Tripura Police

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday accorded an all women Guard of Honour by the Tripura Police on her arrival here.

This is her maiden trip to the state after becoming the president.

''In a special gesture, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded an all women Guard of Honour by Tripura Police on her arrival in Agartala,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with the pictures of the event.

Later, Murmu inaugurated the National Law University (NLU) at Narsingarh in West Tripura's district.

She also visited the Durgabari tea estate in the district's Mohanpur subdivision, and interacted with tea garden workers.

''Do you send your kids to school? Send your children to schools regularly. Are you getting free rice and benefits of other government schemes,'' she asked Ashtami Munda, one of the five-six female tea garden workers with whom she interacted.

Murmu also asked the garden workers if they could identify Chief Minister Manik Saha, and local MLA Krishnadhan Das from among the people accompanying her.

''Can you identify Chief Minister Manik Saha and MLA Krishnadhan Das,'' she asked the tea garden workers, to which they replied in positive.

''They are local... Contact them if you have any demand or problem,'' she told the garden workers.

Das later told reporters that the interaction was ''remarkable''.

''For the first time, a president visited our tea estate. It was a great feeling,'' he said.

