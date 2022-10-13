Left Menu

Army recruitment under Agnipath scheme held at Kozhikode

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:44 IST
Army recruitment under Agnipath scheme held at Kozhikode
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first ever army recruitment rally in Kerala under the Agnipath Scheme was conducted at Government Physical Education College, Kozhikode from October 1 to 10, the Defence PRO said on Wednesday.

The recruitment was held to select the candidates from seven districts of North Kerala--Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad along with the Union Territories of Mahe and Lakshadweep, the Defence release said.

The registration was open from August 5 to September 3 and a total of 28,740 candidates had registered for the rally which included 28,606 from North Kerala, 63 from Mahe and 71 from Lakshadweep.

The state government supported the Indian Army in its administrative arrangements including provisions for covered sheds and shelters for the candidates, furniture, water and food at a subsidised rates through Kudumbashree, a self help group in Kerala, the release said.

Of the 28,740 registered candidates, only 18,872 of them physically reported for the rally, registering a footfall of little over 65 per cent, it said.

The next army recruitment rally for seven districts of south Kerala would be held at Kollam from November 15.

''For female candidates from Kerala and Karnataka, a common rally would be held at Bengaluru from November 1-3. Only those candidates who receive online admit cards through their registered email are permitted to attend the rally,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022