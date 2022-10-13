Left Menu

U'khand BJP MLA's comments on Hindu deities 'shameful': AAP

The AAP on Wednesday termed as shameful Uttarakhand BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagats comments about Hindu deities and asked if the partys top leadership will take action against him.While addressing an event in Haldwani to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday, Bhagat, using the Hindi word patao, said one has to woo Goddess Saraswati for education, Goddess Durga for strength and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth....what does a man have...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:52 IST
U'khand BJP MLA's comments on Hindu deities 'shameful': AAP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Wednesday termed as ''shameful'' Uttarakhand BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagat's comments about Hindu deities and asked if the party's top leadership will take action against him.

While addressing an event in Haldwani to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday, Bhagat, using the Hindi word ''patao'', said one has to woo Goddess Saraswati for education, Goddess Durga for strength and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth.

''...what does a man have... except Lord Shiva who lives in the Himalayas and Lord Vishnu who lives in the deep sea,'' the MLA from Kaladhungi and the former Uttarakhand BJP chief had said.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently resigned as Delhi social welfare minister following a row over him attending a religious conversion event here, in a tweet asked, ''Will the top BJP leadership take action against such people?'' Reacting to the BJP leader's comments, the AAP tweeting in Hindi from its official handle, said, ''Shameful. BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagat is making crass jokes on Lord Shiva-Vishnu and Maa Saraswati-Maa Lakshmi in a crowd of thousands.'' ''Those from the BJP have crossed all limits. The people of the country will not tolerate this at all,'' it said.

AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dubbed Bhagat's comments as an ''insult'' to the goddesses. ''Such an insult to our goddesses. Entire BJP is silent,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022