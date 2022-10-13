Left Menu

Jewar airport: UP CM says compensation to farmers will be given after mutual consent

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured farmers that compensation for the land to be acquired for the second phase of the Jewar International Airport will be provided after mutual understanding. An official spokesperson said Adityanath gave this assurance to farmers of Jewar, who had come to meet him on Wednesday evening at his official residence here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured farmers that compensation for the land to be acquired for the second phase of the Jewar International Airport will be provided after mutual understanding. An official spokesperson said Adityanath gave this assurance to farmers of Jewar, who had come to meet him on Wednesday evening at his official residence here. The state government wants that farmers of the state should be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they wanted to, he said adding suitable arrangement for setting up schools, college, religious place, sports ground, open gym and markets should be made for them.

Adityanath said efforts should be made to rehabilitate siblings in the same place.

He said jobs for youth of Jewar and skill development centre should be established, and if they can get a diploma in aircraft management, they could also get a job at Jewar airport.

In the first phase of the Jewar international airport, the state government acquired 3,300 acre of land.

The chief minister said the international airport project will be completed in time and would be inaugurated by the prime minister.

