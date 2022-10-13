Left Menu

Sorceress held in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:11 IST
A sorceress, who allegedly had been conducting black magic rituals involving children, landed in police custody in Malayalapuzha in this Kerala district on Thursday.

The 41-year old woman was held by a police team in the wake of a purported video in which she could be seen conducting some rituals with a child sitting in front of her went viral on social media platforms.

Her husband, a 39-year old man, was also taken into custody by the police team from their residence here in the morning.

After the gruesome human sacrifice incident of Elanthoor village here triggered shock waves in the society on Tuesday, activists of progressive outfits including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march in the area against her alleged black magic practises.

In the purported video, she could be seen chanting matras and even dancing and a child, sitting in front of her, was seen suddenly falling unconscious.

A police source told PTI that the video, which went viral on social media the other day, was said to be an old one.

''We will examine it. Anyway, they are under custody now. We are taking them for medical examination now,'' the source said.

A senior police official later told reporters here that there were serious allegations against the woman.

''A DySP-led team will probe the matter...Besides the charges of black magic practices, several nuisance complaints were also there against them,'' he said.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George said the government was viewing the matter with utmost seriousness. ''Stringent action will be taken against those who use children for such activities. The society should stand united against such practices'' the minister said, adding public awareness should also be strengthened against incidents. Kerala police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly sacrificing two women as part of black magic rituals.

