NMIMS & Sobus Ventures Studio partner for student startup ecosystem & community impact

Taking its vision of becoming a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, SVKM's NMIMS has signed an MoU with Sobus Ventures Studio to create a Center of Excellence (CoE) on its Shirpur campus. The CoE will be focused on giving students an experience of entrepreneurship with the right framework to create startups and get a jumpstart into their careers. ''NMIMS has taken various initiatives in terms of global linkages, programs, curriculum development, and student development,'' says Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS. ''This initiative has transformed NMIMS into a globalised centre of learning and provided students with exposure to research, academics, and practical aspects. This MOU with Sobus will help us in developing and delivering curriculum, workshops, and training programs and activities. We are positive that this collaboration with Sobus will help in achieving our objectives to build a powerful innovation and entrepreneurial campus ecosystem.'' Servicing the local community and entrepreneurs in the region will also be another focus Incubation and acceleration programs as well as other facilities would explore their earning capabilities.

''In India today, we are seeing immense economic growth. It is the third largest startup ecosystem globally. We are also a young nation with 50 percent of the population under 25 years of age,'' shares Digvijay Choudhari, Director, Sobus Ventures Studio. ''As a young nation, we have huge aspirations but fewer opportunities and options. To truly emerge as a strong country, every citizen needs to become a part of the India Story. This partnership aims to support NMIMS in setting up a region-specific start-up ecosystem with a focus on social enterprises. Our goal is to strengthen the local economy by creating an end-to-end business ecosystem for NMIMS.'' Sobus aims to create a 10x increase in grassroots social startups on campus by developing a powerful innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for the institution and the local community. The CoE will be working closely with the different schools associated with the campus, namely engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and textile. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS University, and Digvijay Choudhari, Director, Sobus Ventures. The NMIMS Mukesh Patel Technology Park in Shirpur is SVKM's off-campus constituent of NMIMS a Deemed-to-be University. About Sobus Ventures Studio Pvt Ltd The Sobus is a platform for accelerating social business founded and operated by IITians with a track record of using business as a force for social good. It enables impactpreneurs and promising social startups to innovate, establish and scale through an end-to-end ecosystem. About NMIMS Shirpur Campus SVKM's NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Technology Park, Shirpur Campus is an integrated campus approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. SVKM'S NMIMS Shirpur Campus is off-campus of NMIMS (Deemed-to-be-University), NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status vide Graded Autonomy Regulations 2018 by MHRD/UGC, (MOE)/ while NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.). The picturesque riverside campus of NMIMS, Shirpur, has a rich tradition of pursuing academic excellence and offers industry-oriented academic programs and excellent research infrastructure to equip students with the skill sets required to succeed in the industry. It offers programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Textiles. The multi-disciplinary nature of programs offered on campus allows it to impart an interdisciplinary education to all its students. Faculty members have been carefully chosen so as to provide the right exposure and experience from industry and academia to the students. Regular interactions with experts from industry as well as the industry internship program ensures that students are well-equipped to understand the demands and expectations from industry. In addition, the University has also tied up with industry major IBM & leading international learning platforms like Coursera, to ensure that its students have access to the latest cutting-edge curriculum. The campus endeavors to provide a holistic education to all its students, laying emphasis on all round development of an individual. NMIMS Shirpur is a residential campus, which ensures that there are plenty of opportunities for students to learn even beyond the classrooms. The philosophy of the campus is to provide enough opportunities and resources to its students so as to motivate them to become self-directed life-long learners. The Campus' success in all these endeavours is reflected by the excellent performance and achievements of its alumni, whether it is in industry, higher education or entrepreneurship.

