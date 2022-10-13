Left Menu

Iran's top judge orders harsh sentences for 'main elements of riots' as protests persist -ISNA  

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's judiciary chief said on Thursday he had ordered judges to issue tough sentences for the "main elements of riots", sparked after the death of a young woman in custody last month, the Iranian semi-official Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

"I have instructed our judges to avoid showing unnecessary sympathy to main elements of these riots and issue tough sentences for them while separating the less guilty people," ISNA quoted Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as saying.

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

