Body of 15-year-old tribal girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:12 IST
Body of 15-year-old tribal girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka
A 15-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Ambar Lakra said a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Patnia village of Dumka's Kathikund block, about 250 km from state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday.

The SP said an FIR was registered on the statement of the girl's father who said that his daughter was murdered and hanged to give it the shape of suicide.

Lakra said the girl was a class 10 student. She along with her younger sister and brother was living with her grandmother.

In the FIR, the girl's father said he came to know that his daughter was having an affair with a 22-year-old man and used to chat with him over phone.

The father said when he contacted the man to enquire about his daughter, the man said she must be somewhere around Kathikund and asked them to find her there.

The body was found hanging in Kathikund block.

The girl's family members alleged that the man killed her and hanged her body.

Police recovered the body of the girl and sent it to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that the man has also been arrested.

