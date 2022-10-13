US-based Augustana University announces MBA prog for Indian students
- Country:
- India
US-based Augustana University has announced a masters in business administration (MBA) programme for Indian students.
The MBA programme is aimed at advancing social impact by creating ethical business leaders prepared to serve their communities in a diverse world, Ben Iverson, Director of International Programmes and Enrolment at Augustana University, said.
To meet the demand for talented business leaders, it seemed that the time has arrived to ''launch our already existing business programme for international students, especially in India''.
The university also announced scholarships of up to USD 100,000 to partially cover the cost of tuition and course fees. The spring enrolment will begin from November 1 and for fall enrolment from June 1, 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar says he is bullish about India-US relationship
India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy Kamboj
India bans Islamic organisation PFI for five years
US pushes for India-Pakistan dialogue, urges both countries to sort out differences through diplomacy
US: Commerce Secy Raimondo welcomes India's participation in IPEF