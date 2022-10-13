National Journal of Clinical Anatomy to host webinar to mark World Anatomy Day

The National Journal of Clinical Anatomy, an official publication of the Society of Clinical Anatomists, will hold a webinar to mark World Anatomy Day on Friday.

Editor-in-chief Kumar Satish Ravi said 1,500 anatomists and specialist doctors from across the world had registered for the webinar. The theme for this year is ''Evidence-based Anatomy'', he said.

The National Journal of Clinical Anatomy has been celebrating World Anatomy Day since 2020 by organising academic events by eminent anatomists from India and abroad, said Ravi, who is also a professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh. BN Gangadhar, president of the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board, will be the chief guest. The guests of honour include Meenu Singh, executive director at AIIMS-Rishikesh, Surekha Kishore, executive director at AIIMS-Gorakhpur, and Mukesh Tripathi, director of AIIMS-Mangalagiri, Ravi said. The programme will be hosted by the journal's assistant editor Pushpa NB, he added.

