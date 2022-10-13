Rally of bikers from Bahrain flagged off in Srinagar

A rally of a group of bikers from Bahrain was flagged-off here on Thursday, with the Tourism Department terming the expedition as a positive sign for Kashmir tourism.

Bahrain Bikers rally to Downtown Srinagar by a group of 18 bikers from Bahrain was flagged off by Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez from Sangarmal here in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir Fazlul Haseeb and President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq.

The secretary tourism termed the biking expedition of Bahrain Bikers as a positive sign for Kashmir Tourism and said the department and stakeholders are doing lot from a long time which is now showing results on the ground.

He expressed hope the expedition would open gates for many other such activities as Kashmir has much to offer in adventure tourism.

Hafeez also expressed gratitude to Bahrain Bikers and KCCI for organizing the biking expedition and said the MoU signed between KCCI and Bahrain Small & Medium Enterprises Society (BSMES) in September this year is showing its fruitful results.

The secretary Tourism said Kashmir has a potential to become biking capital of the world.

He said activities like biking expedition would give a positive message to outside world as outside people have certain perceptions about visiting Kashmir.

“Kashmir has a potential to become world's best adventure tourism destination. We want to make it hub of adventure tourism and will make Kashmir a dream destination in adventure tourism,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader of Bahrain Bikers, Ali Ansari, praised the hospitality and generosity of Kashmir and its people.

He said they received lot of love and affection from the people wherever they visited in the valley and expressed his gratitude to KCCI for facilitating such a wonderful biking expedition to Kashmir.

Bahrain Bikers trip started from Leh where they visited several places like Nubra, Leh, Kargil and in Kashmir they visited Sonamarg and Pahalgam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)