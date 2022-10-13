Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:02 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad meets J-K LG, discusses problems faced by fruit-growers
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took up the issues faced by fruit-growers, the party said in a statement.

It said he especially raised the issue related to the transportation of fruits. ''Of late it has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit-laden trucks are being made to wait for days together on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at some vulnerable spots, resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to the long wait,'' Azad told Sinha, according to the statement.

Hurdles in the smooth movement of fruit trucks have resulted in huge losses to the growers, he said, and emphasised that such trucks must be treated like ambulances and allowed unimpeded movement.

''This problem, being faced by fruit-growers, needs immediate intervention,'' the former J-K chief minister told Sinha.

The DAP chairman also discussed the electricity supply situation the valley which gets hampered during the winters.

Azad requested the LG to instruct the authorities concerned to take adequate measures to ensure proper electricity supply during the season.

Azad was assured the administration will take all steps in this direction, the statement said.

