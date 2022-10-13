Delhi govt school teachers working to improve society: Sisodia

A teacher has the ability to bring ''changes'' in the society and ''lays the foundation'' of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Interacting with the pre-service teacher trainees at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) at Keshavpuram, Sisodia said Delhi government school teachers have been working ''to improve'' the society through their knowledge and values.

''A teacher has the ability to bring 360-degree change in society and lays the foundation of the country. The teachers work to improve society through their knowledge and values,'' said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister.

The deputy chief minister also inspected the classes of trainee teachers and discussed their plans and the pedagogical styles being taught to them.

''Our trainees aim to get a good job and become good teachers in the future. However, they need to broaden the horizon of their dreams. Every trainee teacher should dream to work towards making the Indian education system number one in the world,'' he said.

He further stressed that India needs to set ''the standards'' of its education so high, that its name should top the list when people search for the best education systems in the world.

''The responsibility of making India's education system the best not only depends on the teachers but also on the trainees who are going to become teachers in the future. For this, it is necessary that our trainees understand the innovations being adopted in the field of education around the world,'' he said.

