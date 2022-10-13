5 Delhi govt schools among India's top 10, Sisodia praises principal training programme

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said five Delhi government schools had ranked among top 10 government schools in India, a feat made possible by training principals at leading institutes.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the Delhi government had made training programmes for principals so that other schools could also feature in the list.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said two government schools had topped the ranking for state government day schools in a ranking by Education World -- a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year. Three others have also made the top 10 list.

''It is a matter of great pride and a result of hard work by principals, teachers and students. All the principals of these schools were provided world-class training in leading institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad and Cambridge University,'' Sisodia said.

The press conference was also attended by principals of the five schools. The deputy chief minister said two Delhi government schools secured first and second spots in 'Education World School' rankings, while two other schools bagged the 9th rank and one school secured the 10th position.

''Arvind Kejriwal showed confidence in his school principals, provided them excellent training and facilities and on the basis of this trust, the Delhi government schools have made it to the top 10 government schools of the country,'' he said.

Sisodia added that a training programme had been made for government school principals so that other schools could also become world class and compete with the top schools of the country.

He further claimed that the schools that made it to the top 10 list were in ''bad state'' earlier and that the Delhi government ''provided the infrastructure'' to improve them.

''This is not only our achievement but of all the heads of Delhi government schools, 60,000 teachers and lakhs of children and parents. These schools are from various parts of Delhi and were in a very bad state earlier. The Delhi government provided the infrastructure to these schools to improve them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)