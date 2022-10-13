Left Menu

Bank manager ends life

A 52-year-old woman, who was working as manager in a public sector bank here allegedly died by suicide at her flat on Thursday, police said.The deceased hails from Shaktinagar. She had purchased a new flat in the city and the housewarming ceremony was held on Monday. She ended her life in the same flat by hanging herself.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:57 IST
Bank manager ends life
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old woman, who was working as manager in a public sector bank here allegedly died by suicide at her flat on Thursday, police said.

The deceased hails from Shaktinagar. She had purchased a new flat in the city and the housewarming ceremony was held on Monday. She ended her life in the same flat by hanging herself. She is reported to have taken the extreme step due to work pressure, police said.

Kadri police have registered a case and investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022