Ukraine returnees to continue studies in Uzbekistan

Nearly 2,000 medical students who returned to India from the war-hit Ukraine will be relocated to universities in Uzbekistan, where they can complete their studies.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov said this at an event here on Thursday.

He presented 'provisional admission letters' to some students on the occasion.

The absorption of Ukraine-returned Indian students happened following requests from ''Indian partners'' to examine the possibility of relocating some of them in Uzbekistan's institutions, he said.

''.... the demand for allocation was huge. We have had some requests and proposals from our Indian partners to examine some possibilities to relocate one part of Indian students who studied in Ukraine to Uzbekistan's institutions,'' Akhatov said.

He also said Uzbekistan aims to emerge as a major international education hub.

