Patnaik urges Tata Sons to expand its footprint in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Tata Sons to expand its footprint in the state.

Patnaik made this suggestion when Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met the former at his residence here on Thursday.

Both discussed various projects of Tata Sons in Odisha including Tata Steel, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, adding that it was revealed in the meeting that Tata Consultancy Services will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar Centre to 15,000.

