Patnaik urges Tata Sons to expand its footprint in Odisha
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Tata Sons to expand its footprint in the state.
Patnaik made this suggestion when Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met the former at his residence here on Thursday.
Both discussed various projects of Tata Sons in Odisha including Tata Steel, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, adding that it was revealed in the meeting that Tata Consultancy Services will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar Centre to 15,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: 28 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Balasore prawn plant
Nadda on two-day visit to Odisha
BJD govt failed to fulfil people's aspirations, indulged in corruption: Nadda in Odisha
Odisha Cong MLA, ex-IAS officer get three years in jail in graft case
BJD gears up for statewide padyatra in Odisha