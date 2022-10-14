More IPR awareness programmes needed to increase intellectual property activities: Som Parkash

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Friday called for increasing awareness and outreach programmes in the country for intellectual property rights (IPRs).

He said awareness programmes have been introduced in various schools, colleges and universities to reach out to the remotest corner of the country.

''More IP awareness and outreach programmes are needed to increase IP activities and make India an IP leader of the world,'' Parkash said here at a function.

He also said the government is taking steps to strengthen the IP regime of the country and measures have been taken to reduce pendency of IPR applications.

Speaking at the event, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said if India has to grow at a rapid pace, it has to become a knowledge-based economy. Patents and trademarks would play a critical role in making India a knowledge-based economy, he said adding IP filing and registration need to be accelerated.

''Patent filings in India are close to 57,000. It is 6 lakh in the US, in China it is almost 15 lakh. Patent grants in India are about 26,361....they are very very high in both the US and China...Similar in the case of trade marks. So there has to be a massive IP awareness and outreach programmes at grassroot levels,'' Kant said.

Cumbersome requirements in patent offices need to be digitised, he said adding ''we need to work on fixed timelines''.

Kant also said the patent office must be treated as a science and technology office.

