Several nations approaching us for setting up IITs in their countries: Union Education Minister Pradhan
Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. The minister said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition.
''Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition,'' he said.
The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT-Delhi being collectively organised by 23 IITs.
