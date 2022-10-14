Left Menu

Hope in judiciary, says student who fought for hijab

Even as the Karnataka government has vowed to continue the hijab ban in educational institutions till the Supreme Court gives a final verdict, Aliya Assadi, one of the girl students who started the fight for hijab at the government PU college in Udupi, says there is still hope for a fair judgement on the issue.Assadi took to Twitter to express her view on the split verdict given on the hijab issue by the Supreme Court, saying the judgement has upheld the rights of victim girls.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:59 IST
Hope in judiciary, says student who fought for hijab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even as the Karnataka government has vowed to continue the hijab ban in educational institutions till the Supreme Court gives a final verdict, Aliya Assadi, one of the girl students who started the fight for hijab at the government PU college in Udupi, says there is still hope for a fair judgement on the issue.

Assadi took to Twitter to express her view on the split verdict given on the hijab issue by the Supreme Court, saying the judgement has upheld the rights of victim girls. ''Hon'ble Justice Dhulia's statement has further strengthened our hope in fair judgement and continued constitutional value at least in miniscule. Thousands of hijabis students are waiting to resume their education,'' she tweeted.

Assadi was one of the petitioners who moved the High Court seeking to protect the right of Muslim girls to wear hijabs in educational institutions.

Another student Hiba Sheik, in her tweet, said: ''Our plea was straightforward & simple. All we asked was our personal choice & dignity. Happy that our plea was rightly accepted by Justice Dhuliya. Being students, we hope that our democracy will never deprive us of our educational rights along with our choice to wear hijab.'' The Udupi-based Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) convener Hussain Kodi Bengre said it has been proved that there is provision for proper judicial and fundamental rights in the country.

Hussain, who is a litigant in the case, said the fundamental rights of girls should not be denied. ''We are sure that the court will support the fundamental rights of children to their education,'' he said, adding that the possibility of a split verdict was expected. Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sena leader Mohan Bhat said the Supreme Court's split verdict has created confusion. While respecting the verdict, he said the government had taken a decision to ensure that there will not be any discrimination towards students. He said it is suspected that the now-banned Popular Front of India was behind the controversy over hijab. If they claim that hijab is part of their religion, let them follow the rule in their premises, Bhat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022