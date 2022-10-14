Left Menu

CPI(M) welcomes Saibaba acquittal, demands 'immediate release' of all political prisoners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:26 IST
The CPI(M) on Friday welcomed the acquittal of former Delhi University professor and activist GN Saibaba and demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba and ordered his immediate release.

''CPI(M) welcomes (the) acquittal of GN Saibaba and expresses solidarity with him. Many more continue to be persecuted under false charges. Release all political prisoners immediately,'' the party said in a tweet.

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and other people, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

