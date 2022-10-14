Left Menu

Army command hospital to organize 2-day national level combat trauma care programme in Udhampur from Saturday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:52 IST
Army command hospital to organize 2-day national level combat trauma care programme in Udhampur from Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day national level Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme having a theme of Combat Trauma Care: Emerging Trends will commence at Army command hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

The command hospital, northern command, is organizing the two-day programme on October 15 and 16 at Dhruva auditorium, in order to deliberate upon the recent developments in the field of management of combat trauma, the spokesman said.

He said the event will be attended by the top brass of the medical directorate of Army Medical Corps along with several eminent speakers from the civil as well as delegates from medical fraternity of all three services and senior officers from northern Command.

"The initiative will not only pave the way for learning of advanced medical protocols and patient management systems, but also give an excellent exposure to the medical staff of the Command Hospital," the spokesman said.

The command hospital, northern command, is a multi-specialty flagship hospital of the Army and plays a special role in management of trauma of all kinds especially those in the category of battle casualties and battle accidents.

The spokesman said the event will also focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of specialists and medical officers in the command zone on the subject of combat trauma and its effective management since several new combat casualty care concepts have been introduced as a result of experiences from the recent war and conflicts, research on the subject and advent of newer concepts.

Besides guest lectures on the relevant topics, a workshop also has been planned which will impart hands-on training in life-saving interventions to delegates especially regimental medical officers who are the first responders to trauma in the operational zone, the spokesman said.

The final objective of the conclave is to sharpen the knowledge and skills of medical officers and specialists with a positive impact on outcome after sustaining trauma in the war, the spokesman said adding the event will definitely put across the causality management in the field areas in a new light for the entire medical staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022