Left Menu

Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau - sources

Russia's interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The ministry said on June 30 that Mau had been charged with fraud "on an especially large scale".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:11 IST
Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau - sources
Vladimir Mau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves through Russia's academic and economic elite when they were announced in June. Mau denied the charges against him.

It was not clear why authorities had dropped the case - a decision that one of the sources said was taken late on Thursday. Mau's lawyer Alexei Dudnik was quoted by Interfax as saying the case had been dropped due to Mau's non-involvement in the crime. The ministry said on June 30 that Mau had been charged with fraud "on an especially large scale". Investigators conducted searches at the homes of Mau and employees of his institute, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Mau was accused of embezzling funds from the institute where he is rector, as part of a larger case involving another top academic and a former deputy education minister. He was initially placed under house arrest, which was later lifted, although he was forbidden to leave the country.

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022