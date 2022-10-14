Chair of Excellence set up in memory of Lt Gen P S Bhagat

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Friday announced setting up of a 'Chair of Excellence' at the United Service Institution of India (USI) in memory of Lt Gen PS Bhagat, who was the first Indian officer to have won the coveted Victoria Cross during the World War II.

Gen Pande described him as a ''rare breed'' who epitomised the highest virtues of ''physical and moral courage.'' The announcement was made by him during a ceremony held at the USI campus here, in the presence of two former Army chiefs -- Gen (retd) M M Naravane and Gen (retd) V P Malik, and other senior army officials and Ashali Varma, daughter of Lt Gen Bhagat.

USI, a city-based defence think-tank, will also hold Lt Gen PS Bhagat memorial lectures, and the first lecture will be delivered by Gen Malik. Besides, a publication will also be brought out by it as part of the institution of the Chair of Excellence, a senior official said.

''Militaries continue to draw inspiration from their past, their heroes find a pride of place in the annals of millitary history. And, much of this is passed on from one generation to another. The valour, inspiring leadership and professional brilliance of our heroes become benchmarks that we try to achieve,'' Gen Pande said in his address at the event.

And, one such ''illustratious leader'' was Lt Gen PS Bhagat, he said.

''A rare breed who epitomised the highest virtues of physical and moral courage. His outstanding achievements throughout his military career, has set up new paradigms of professional excellence,'' the Army chief said. Lt Gen Bhagat was admired as much for his valour and gallantry, as for his sterling leadership qualities, humane approach and as grassroots connector with people in his commands, he added.

His daughter, Ashali Varma, who few years ago had authored a book on his life -- 'The Victoria Cross: A Love Story', said this 'Chair of Excellence' in his memory was the best ''birthday gift to his father''.

Bhagat was born in October 1918, and was decorated with the Victoria Cross by Viceroy of India Lord Linlithgow in 1941.

The Victoria Cross, instituted by the British, is the highest decoration for valour, awarded for extreme bravery in the face of the enemy.

The World War II took place between 1939-1945.

A senior official said, previous Chairs of Excellence set up at the USI, included those in honour of first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, legendary kings Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, among others.

The then Army chief Gen Naravane in March this year had announced setting up of a 'Chair of Excellence' in memory of India's first CDS. Gen Rawat had died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)