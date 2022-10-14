Left Menu

MP: Villagers beat up couple for attempting to abduct 13-year-old girl in Guna

When the girls father was taking her to school on a motorcycle later, she spotted the couple on Binaganj road and raised an alarm, the official said.The girls father and other villagers caught hold of the couple, tied them to a pole and thrashed them.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was tied to a pole and thrashed by people for allegedly attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Laharcha village in the district in the morning, when the girl was on her way to a coaching class, an official said.

The couple allegedly tried to kidnap the girl, but she managed to escape and rushed home to tell her parents about it, he said. When the girl's father was taking her to school on a motorcycle later, she spotted the couple on Binaganj road and raised an alarm, the official said.

The girl's father and other villagers caught hold of the couple, tied them to a pole and thrashed them. The duo was later handed over to the police, he said.

Angry villagers also staged a protest on National Highway (NH) 46, but the police later pacified them to clear the road, Chanchoda sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Divya Rajawat said.

A case has been registered against the accused couple who are in police custody, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

