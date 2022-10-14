IP University asst professor booked for recommending sister's name as teacher by posing as LG

Delhi Police has booked an assistant professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here for allegedly recommending his sister's name for a teacher by posing as Lt Governor VK Saxena, the LG secretariat said on Friday.

A call recommending appointment of a particular candidate in the university's English department was made to GGSIU vice chancellor Mahesh Verma on September 30 by an unidentified person impersonating the LG, it said in a statement.

The VC contacted the LG secretariat to ascertain the veracity of the call. He found that no such call was made following which the matter was reported to the police. An FIR was registered for impersonation at the Dwarka police station on October 2, it said.

The recruitment exercise was later cancelled.

''During investigation, the accused was identified as an assistant professor in the Economics department who had made the call, posing as the LG, for appointment of his sister in the English department of the university,'' the statement said.

From the call detail record (CDR) of the vice chancellor's landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom-based number, it said. Upon investigation, it was further established that the UK number was also used to call mobile numbers of the assistant professor's sister and father, it said.

The duo gave up the name of the accused during questioning. The accused had gone to the UK on September 27. A look out circular (LOC) has been initiated against him and a probe is on, it said. In its initial enquiry, the university also found the involvement of some other officials in the case and suitable action against them has been initiated, the statement said. It has also been found that the accused is in UK without the mandatory prior permission of the competent authority and a show cause notice has also been issued to him by the university, it said. The LG has taken an extremely serious view of the matter and emphasized that it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever that involved out-of-turn favours, benefits or unethical practices, said the statement. He also cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his secretariat in case of any such calls or messages received by them, it added.

