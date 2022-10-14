Left Menu

Thane civic chief asks officials to complete beautification works by mid-Jan

Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday asked officials to start beautification work in various areas of the city over the next 15 days keeping the target of January 15 next year to complete them.Chairing a meeting of civic officials during the day, he said those carrying out such beautification works must include local artists, students of Mumbais prestigious JJ School of Arts, students of local art colleges.As part of this beautification initiative, wall painting work must begin along major roads and then cover smaller routes.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:00 IST
Thane civic chief asks officials to complete beautification works by mid-Jan
  • Country:
  • India

Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday asked officials to start beautification work in various areas of the city over the next 15 days keeping the target of January 15 next year to complete them.

Chairing a meeting of civic officials during the day, he said those carrying out such beautification works must include local artists, students of Mumbai's prestigious JJ School of Arts, students of local art colleges.

''As part of this beautification initiative, wall painting work must begin along major roads and then cover smaller routes. Special emphasis must be given to slum areas and gaothans. The aim must be instil pride in the Thanekar about his city,'' Bangar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022