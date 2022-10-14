Thane civic chief asks officials to complete beautification works by mid-Jan
Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday asked officials to start beautification work in various areas of the city over the next 15 days keeping the target of January 15 next year to complete them.
Chairing a meeting of civic officials during the day, he said those carrying out such beautification works must include local artists, students of Mumbai's prestigious JJ School of Arts, students of local art colleges.
''As part of this beautification initiative, wall painting work must begin along major roads and then cover smaller routes. Special emphasis must be given to slum areas and gaothans. The aim must be instil pride in the Thanekar about his city,'' Bangar said.
