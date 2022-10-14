Hard work will lead to bright future: J’khand governor

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday distributed citations and gold medals among 130 meritorious students at a convocation ceremony of Nilambar-Pitambar University here, about 165 km from state capital Ranchi. Addressing the gathering, the governor said the career graph of the students would be brighter if they work hard. He also advised them to always remain happy. The governor noted that he did not see a smile on the faces of the students while receiving their degrees and medals at the convocation. He said the university was established in the name of freedom fighters Nilambar and Pitambar in January 17, 2009. The two brothers had made supreme sacrifice fighting the British regime and their sacrifice can never be forgotten, the governor said. They had spearheaded an uprising in Palamu against the British government. The governor felicitated Lieutenant Anurag Shukla posthumously and handed over a gold medal to his father Jitendra Shukla and his wife.

Lt Shukla was an economics student at the University during 2017-18. A resident of Singra Khurd village of Medininagar block of Palamu district, Lt Shukla had lost his life while saving a jawan who was drowning during an Army exercise in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district in April 2019.

