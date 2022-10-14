Left Menu

Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023.

The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, means that Marchenko will also chair next year's annual meeting of the institutions, which is scheduled to be held in Morocco.

It marks the first time that Ukraine will lead the institutions since it joined 30 years ago, Marchenko said in a statement released by the Ukrainian finance ministry.

