Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023
- Country:
- United States
The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023.
The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, means that Marchenko will also chair next year's annual meeting of the institutions, which is scheduled to be held in Morocco.
It marks the first time that Ukraine will lead the institutions since it joined 30 years ago, Marchenko said in a statement released by the Ukrainian finance ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AfDB approves €199 million loan for cereal production in Morocco
Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey
Morocco issues first permits for cannabis production
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
We need to fight it out against Morocco, says India coach Thomas Dennerby