Maha: Four booked for cheating elderly doctor, taking over hospital illegally in Thane

An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating an elderly doctor and taking over his hospital using fabricated documents in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Saturday.Based on a complaint lodged by the 79-year-old doctor, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 406 criminal breach of trust, 420 cheating and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Kalwa police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:15 IST
An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating an elderly doctor and taking over his hospital using fabricated documents in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 79-year-old doctor, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Kalwa police station said. The complainant who retired as a medical officer in 2002 established a hospital in Kalwa and operated it till March 2022, after which he decided to rent it out, the official said.

One of the accused used to visit the facility as a medical representative and suggested that the doctor can make good money if they set up a medical shop in the premises, and the man also offered to run the hospital, he said.

Before they could reach an agreement, the man with three other accused allegedly fabricated documents to take over the hospital and started operating the facility illegally, the official said. The accused also allegedly did not pay Rs 13.50 lakh to the complainant that they had earlier promised, and defaulted on taxes to the civic corporation and state government, he said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, the official said.

