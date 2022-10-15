Left Menu

Maha: Shinde-Fadnavis govt taking decisions beneficial to people, says Minister Chandrakant Patil

I will hold talks with the district collector and ask him to take stock of the damages, he said.Asked about the rise in cases of sextortion in the city, Patil said, As a guardian minister, I will review every other subject related to the district.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:42 IST
Maha: Shinde-Fadnavis govt taking decisions beneficial to people, says Minister Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said not a single MLA is unhappy and the state government is taking decisions that will benefit people.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government had completed 100 days and no legislator was unhappy.

The minister of higher and technical education was the chief guest at 'Mukt Sanvad' programme conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University.

''From day one, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Congress' Nana Patole had claimed that this government will fail, but that has not happened. The state government is taking new decisions every other day for the betterment of people,'' Patil said. Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, said heavy rains that lashed the city in a short spell on Friday caused water logging in some places and an inquiry will be conducted into this, he said.

''Pune district has suffered damages due to heavy rains. I will hold talks with the district collector and ask him to take stock of the damages,'' he said.

Asked about the rise in cases of sextortion in the city, Patil said, ''As a guardian minister, I will review every other subject related to the district. I will be conducting nine review meetings on different subjects. I will bring up this issue during a meeting with police officials.'' Measures to curb such crimes along with some mass awareness programmes will be discussed in the review meeting, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022