Left Menu

Aadhaar enrolment for newborns with birth certificates to be expanded to all states in few months

The process began more than one year ago, with various states getting added over time.Work is on in remaining states and Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- expects that over the next few months all states will be able to offer the facility, bringing added convenience to new parents.For children up to 5 years, no biometrics is captured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:56 IST
Aadhaar enrolment for newborns with birth certificates to be expanded to all states in few months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhaar enrolment for newborns along with birth certificates is expected to be available in all states in the next few months, expanding beyond 16 states currently offering the facility, government sources said.

At present, 16 states have Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration. The process began more than one year ago, with various states getting added over time.

Work is on in remaining states and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- expects that over the next few months all states will be able to offer the facility, bringing added convenience to new parents.

For children up to 5 years, no biometrics is captured. Their UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. Hence, biometric update is required (ten fingers, iris and facial photograph) once the child turns 5 and 15.

More than 1,000 state and central government schemes today leverage Aadhaar for identification and authentication of beneficiaries, transfer of benefits, and ensuring de-duplication. Of these, nearly 650 schemes are of state governments and 315 central government-run schemes -- all of which use Aadhaar ecosystem and its biometric authentication.

As many as 134 crore Aadhaars have been issued till date. Last year, updates and enrolments for this 12-digit biometric identifier added to nearly 20 crore. Of this, 4 crore were new enrolments, a number that includes newborn babies and children up to 18 years. Only 30 lakh were related to new adult enrolments.

The sources said the aims is now to ensure that at the time of birth along with the birth certificate, Aadhaar is issued. UIDAI is working with the Registrar General of India regarding the same. The process requires computerised system of birth registration, and such states that had full computerisation have been onboarded.

The full list of states with Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration was not immediately available.

Sources said that in 16 states whenever a birth certificate is issued, a message pings to the UIDAI system, following which enrolment ID number is generated. Aadhaar is generated as soon as details such as photo and address of the child is captured in the system. Birth Registrars, in many cases, are Aadhaar enrolment agents also, so they will be able to enrol for Aadhaar, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022