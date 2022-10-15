Left Menu

4 men, including 3 sons of BSP politician, booked for gang rape in UP

Four people, including three sons of former BSP MLC and mining mafia Haji Iqbal, were booked for gang rape here, a senior police officer said on Saturday. SP Dehat Suraj Rai said that a woman from Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi had on Friday evening filed a complaint of gang rape against the three brothers, and a fourth named Shahban.

15-10-2022
Four people, including three sons of former BSP MLC and mining mafia Haji Iqbal, were booked for gang rape here, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Haji Iqbal is absconding while his sons are already in jail in different cases, the officer said, adding that the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday. SP Dehat Suraj Rai said that a woman from Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi had on Friday evening filed a complaint of gang rape against the three brothers, and a fourth named Shahban. In her complaint, the woman said that her sister-in-law had passed the intermediate examination in March this year and approached Haji Iqbal for admission in his Glocal University in Mirzapur Police Station area. She said that Shahban had assured her of arranging a fake degree for her sister-in-law, the SP said. When her sister-in-law came to Mirzapur the four men gangraped her, she said.

Rai said that on the complaint of the woman, an FIR was registered and Shahban was arrested on Saturday from near Chappar Wali Masjid in Mirzapur Pole village.

