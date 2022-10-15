Key RSS meeting in Prayagraj from Sunday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its top functionaries will attend the four-day national executive board meeting in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh beginning Sunday.

Briefing reporters about the meeting here, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said the meeting will discuss various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Bhagwat, in his speech, had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.

The national executive board meeting will be held in Gauhania, 20 km from the city. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also attend the meet.

Ambekar said that in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary.

The RSS is working at 55,000 places in the country, and aims to expand it reach to one lakh places, he said.

