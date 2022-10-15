Left Menu

Five student activists detained during 'peaceful protest' to demand Saibaba's release: AISA

The high court had also allowed the appeals filed by five other convicts, acquitting them of all charges.The prosecution had moved the apex court against the acquittal.Saibaba, 52, is lodged at Nagpur Central Jail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:17 IST
Five student activists detained during 'peaceful protest' to demand Saibaba's release: AISA
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday claimed police detained five student activists during a 'peaceful' demonstration at the varsity's Arts faculty demanding the release of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

The students' group said the activists were taken to Burari police station. However, no immediate response was available from Delhi Police.

The protest was organised hours after the Supreme Court on Saturday suspended a Bombay High Court order acquitting Saibaba and others in a Maoist-links case.

''Delhi Police brutally detained students from Arts faculty. The police disrupted a peaceful protest for GN Saibaba,'' an activist said.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had on Friday acquitted Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was ''bad in law and invalid''. The high court had also allowed the appeals filed by five other convicts, acquitting them of all charges.

The prosecution had moved the apex court against the acquittal.

Saibaba, 52, is lodged at Nagpur Central Jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022