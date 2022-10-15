Left Menu

Maha: 200 North Indians inducted into MNS in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 19:29 IST
At least 200 people from North Indian communities joined the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) at a function in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday. The function organised by Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency President Vinod Patil to induct members of North Indian community from Sagaon Chera Nagar.

Talking to reporters, people who joined the fold claimed that they were fed up of the ongoing politics in the state and hence, decided to go with the MNS.

Both factions of the Shiv Sena were trying to woo north Indians, but they preferred to go with the MNS as they were impressed by the work and principles of Raj Thackeray, one of the new entrants said.

Notably, the MNS had staged a violent protest against north Indians over the issue of recruitment exams of the Railways 14 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

