DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

Ruling DMK's youth wing secretary and Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon Tamil Nadu.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni legislator, who led a massive protest near the landmark Valluvar Kottam here, said that the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The DMK came to power opposing the ''imposition'' of Hindi in 1967 and today's agitation was a new beginning, he said. The opposition to Hindi imposition would not end with a day's protest and by raising slogans, Udayanidhi added.

''The protest will be intensified outside Tamil Nadu too and taken to New Delhi, with the Chief Minister's permission, if Hindi is imposed disregarding the feelings of the Tamils,'' Udayanidhi said addressing a massive gathering.

The DMK youth wing and students wing held a State-wide agitation protesting against what they called ''Hindi imposition,'' in the wake of recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

A parliamentary panel has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages.

It also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

DMK MLAs and MPs were among the participants. Days ago, Stalin had warned the Centre against forcing another ''language war by imposing'' Hindi.

