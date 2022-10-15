Left Menu

School students discharged from hospital, enquiry on: TN official

It is also not clear if the gas leak from a septic tank had caused the sudden illness, the official told PTI.Nearly 100 students of the Corporation-run school, developed nausea.

Students of a Corporation Middle School in Hosur in the district, who took ill suddenly post lunch on October 14 were discharged from a hospital and an enquiry is on to ascertain the cause of their illness, a senior revenue department official said on Saturday.

All the students who were admitted to the government hospital were discharged and officials from the Pollution Control Board and the health department are probing the incident, he said.

''Fortunately none of the students became serious though they developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms. It is also not clear if the gas leak from a septic tank had caused the sudden illness,'' the official told PTI.

Nearly 100 students of the Corporation-run school, developed nausea. A section of them vomited in the classrooms causing panic among the teachers and parents. Initially, it was suspected that ''gas leak'' from a septic tank on the school premises could have made the children sick. A total of 67 students --boys and girls-- were hospitalised and all of them are discharged.

