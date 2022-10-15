Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:47 IST
Pilgrimage to Sabarimala: Minister convenes high-level meeting
As the annual 'mandalam-makaravilakku' pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala is a month away, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said special medical facilities would be arranged for the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

Specialist doctors, including cardiologists, would be available at various centres in Sabarimala.

George gave instructions in this regard at a high-level meeting convened to assess the preparation and arrangement for ensuring better health facilities at Sabarimala, a statement of the Health Department here said.

All kinds of treatment would be made available in Pathanamthitta, where the temple is located, and in nearby districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki.

A nodal officer has been entrusted with the task of visiting hospitals in the districts and assesses their functioning.

Several officials from the Health Department attended the meeting.

