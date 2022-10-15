Scheme to train students unveiled

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), a trade body, would unveil a scheme to train students to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled manpower in industries, said an official here on Saturday.

The president of ICCI-Coimbatore B Sriramulu said it would approach educational institutions to offer training under the scheme.

The scheme would be rolled out in a couple of months, he told reporters here.

A total of 62,000 graduates, 27,000 engineers and 10,000 management students come out of colleges every year and there would be no dearth of manpower if they are used properly, said secretary of ICCI K Annamalai.

There is a plan to also train women to become directors of corporate companies, he said.

