I'm shattered by killing of college student, this should not recur CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he was shattered by the killing of a college student here allegedly by a stalker and that such incidents should not recur.Urging parents and educationists to groom youngsters to channelise their energies to respect and save others, especially women, he said men should protect women and not restrain them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 22:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he was shattered by the killing of a college student here allegedly by a stalker and that such incidents should not recur.

Urging parents and educationists to groom youngsters to channelise their energies to respect and save others, especially women, he said men should protect women and not restrain them. Expressing anguish over the death, Stalin said, ''We all have a collective responsibility to ensure that such incidents don't happen to any woman hereafter,'' he said.

''I was shattered by the tragic killing of the college student a couple of days ago. Those of you who read about it must have also been grief-stricken,'' the Chief Minister said while referring to the murder of a 20-year-old woman at a railway station here.

Whether boy or girl, children should be brought up with concern for society, and protect, respect others. ''Social education is as important as textbook education. We should teach them to respect and protect others as much as their own,'' he said.

Parents have a responsibility to make sure their children do not stray or deviate from studies and take up violence, he added. The student died after she was pushed before a running train on Thursday allegedly by a stalker who was subsequently caught. Her father died that night after hearing the news of his daughter's death. Her mother works as a police constable and was on leave due to ill health, according to the police.

