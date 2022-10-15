Left Menu

Technology education should be imparted in Hindi, other languages: Kalraj Mishra

Governor Mishra was addressing the Utsav 175 function organised by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association on Saturday.He suggested to take initiative through startups towards carbon-free industrial development. He urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centres so that capacity building of youth pursuing technical education in Rajasthan can be done.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 23:07 IST
Technology education should be imparted in Hindi, other languages: Kalraj Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said technology education should be provided in Hindi and other languages ​​to make it accessible to all.

For this, he called upon experts to cooperate and make coordinated efforts. Governor Mishra was addressing the ''Utsav 175'' function organised by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association on Saturday.

He suggested to take initiative through startups towards carbon-free industrial development. He said technical educationists should keep in mind the needs related to local industries, construction work, public sector while preparing the curriculum and try to ensure maximum utilisation of local resources. The Governor said due to the tradition of imparting scientific, technical and medical education in English, these courses were not prepared in Indian languages. He said now with the initiative taken by the Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), these courses will be made available in Indian languages ​​along with English. He urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centres so that capacity building of youth pursuing technical education in Rajasthan can be done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022