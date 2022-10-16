Left Menu

Amit Shah to launch MP government's Hindi-medium medical education project today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday launch the Madhya Pradesh governments ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi.During the day-long visit to the state, the senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopals Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 08:22 IST
Amit Shah to launch MP government's Hindi-medium medical education project today
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday launch the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi.

During the day-long visit to the state, the senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.

He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the programme.

Shah is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will also participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present.

Shah will also inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior before leaving for Delhi in the evening, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
4
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022