Xi Jinping says China will deepen patriotic education
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 09:43 IST
China will deepen patriotic education, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
China will actively guide religion to be compatible with a socialist society and maintain the principle of developing culture with socialist characteristics, Xi added.
