DU's 'centenary chance examination' for college dropouts begins

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi University's (DU) ''centenary chance examination'' for college dropouts to complete their courses commenced on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, D S Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, said the exams are being conducted in two shifts and the attendance has been ''good'' so far.

The dropouts have been given this one chance in view of the DU's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

''The centenary chance examination has begun. All the arrangements were made carefully and the exams are being conducted smoothly,'' Rawat said.

More than 1,850 students are slated to appear on the first day of the examination.

More than 8,560 students had applied to appear in the exams.

The exams would be conducted in two shifts on Sunday.

The exams are being held at two centres -- the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Sciences.

In each shift, the examination for 18 papers will be conducted, Rawat said.

The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

The exams will be conducted from October 16 to November 9.

The DU had announced in May that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses.

The university will hold another round of exams in March next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

