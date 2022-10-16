World Food Day: Dawoodi Bohra school alumni, students distribute rations in Dongri children's home

Students and alumni of the Dawoodi Bohra community's MSB Educational Institute in Mumbai distributed dry rations and healthy eatables to 120 children of the Dongri correctional home on Sunday on the occasion of World Food Day.

Students, parents and members of housing societies donated 300 kilograms of grains and pulses as well as 200 rpt 200 kilograms of eatables, including dairy items, which were packed, sorted and distributed in the correctional home, said Taher Diwasli, an alumnus of MSB Educational Institute.

Speaking to PTI, Rahul Kanthikar, Superintendent of Dongri Children's Home, hailed the move and said religious organisations, individuals and other members of society should come forward and undertake such programmes to support children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)