Naveen Patnaik to hard-sell Odisha to investors in Hyderabad on Oct 17

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:42 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with some of his key officials will be participating in Odisha Investors' Meet roadshow here on Monday.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, Patnaik will interact with the investors and apprise everyone present about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to the event.

To further promote the flagship investment summit and understand first hand the requirements of investors looking to invest in Odisha as well as ensure that the state provides best-in-class support and facilitation to the investors, the state government has embarked on the Investors' Meet with Hyderabad being the next destination, it said.

''The Make in Odisha Conclave'22 (MIO' 22)'' will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, the national industry partner for the event Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) had earlier said.

The key members of the delegation include Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister - Industries, and Energy, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and others.

