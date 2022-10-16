Two hurt after being hit by Punjab minister's escort vehicle

Two bikers were injured after being hit by an escort vehicle of Punjab minister Baljit Kaur here.

The incident took place on Saturday night, said officials.

Baljit Kaur on Sunday visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 here to enquire about the well-being of the man and the woman injured in the incident.

The woman was discharged while the man sustained injury in his leg.

The minister said she met family members of the man who is stated to be out of danger.

''I have asked the family members that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment,'' said the minister in a statement.

She said both injured were taken to the hospital by her security personnel.

