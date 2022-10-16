Power supply trip during Maha minister's dental treatment gets Aurangabad facility generator promise

The process of getting a much-needed generator set for the Government Dental College in Aurangabad has kickstarted after Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumre had to get his teeth checked in darkness due to a disruption in power supply, an official said on Sunday.

Bhumre had come for root canal treatment at 6pm on Saturday when the power supply was disrupted, and even mobile phone torchlights had to be used to ensure enough visibility for the medical procedure, the official said.

Officials said the demand for a generator for the premier dental facility in the area is a five year old one.

''The minister has said he will see to it that a generator is sanctioned from the medical education department fund. It will cost Rs 25 lakh. For the moment, he has instructed that we be given a generator purchased during the COVID-19 period,'' GDC Dean Dr SP Dange told PTI.

It is not the first time the facility is getting some benefit due to inconvenience caused to a minister.

Officials on condition of anonymity said the GDC got a lift six years after it was built in 1990 as then minister Diwakar Raote had to use the winding stairs when he had come for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)