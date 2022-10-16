Left Menu

Power supply trip during Maha minister's dental treatment gets Aurangabad facility generator promise

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 20:12 IST
Power supply trip during Maha minister's dental treatment gets Aurangabad facility generator promise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The process of getting a much-needed generator set for the Government Dental College in Aurangabad has kickstarted after Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumre had to get his teeth checked in darkness due to a disruption in power supply, an official said on Sunday.

Bhumre had come for root canal treatment at 6pm on Saturday when the power supply was disrupted, and even mobile phone torchlights had to be used to ensure enough visibility for the medical procedure, the official said.

Officials said the demand for a generator for the premier dental facility in the area is a five year old one.

''The minister has said he will see to it that a generator is sanctioned from the medical education department fund. It will cost Rs 25 lakh. For the moment, he has instructed that we be given a generator purchased during the COVID-19 period,'' GDC Dean Dr SP Dange told PTI.

It is not the first time the facility is getting some benefit due to inconvenience caused to a minister.

Officials on condition of anonymity said the GDC got a lift six years after it was built in 1990 as then minister Diwakar Raote had to use the winding stairs when he had come for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022